Learn to fold a fitted sheet on National ‘Make Your Bed’ Day

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Today is National “Make Your Bed” Day in the United States, which means we of course had to try our hand at some bed-making techniques.

One of the trickier aspects of keeping the linens fresh is folding fitted sheets. There just doesn’t seem to be a good way to do it...or is there?

Saichelle McNeill and Ester Oviedo came into the QC Life studio to teach us how to neatly fold a fitted sheet.

In addition to teaching a new skill, they also discussed how often sheets should be washed, and offered some fun facts about fitted sheets.

Be sure to watch our segment above to learn how to fold the sheet yourself.

