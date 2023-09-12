Gazillion Bubble Show bringing bubble spectacle to the Queen City The show features mesmerizing bubbles dancing to the rhythm of high-energy lights, lasers and music.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A mind-blowing spectacle is coming to the Queen City this weekend.

The Gazillion Bubble Show features mesmerizing bubbles dancing to the rhythm of high-energy lights, lasers and music, providing fun for everyone.

The interactive show is 75 minutes long and has been featured on national television.

It will be hosted at the Knight Theater on Friday and Saturday, with tickets starting at $29.50.

Friday’s performance will start at 6:30 p.m., with Saturday’s events happening at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Ahead of the show, bubble artist Melody Yang stopped by the QC Life studio to talk about her talents and what attendees can expect.

Related: ‘Hyprov’ is more than comedy or hypnosis

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.