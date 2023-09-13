‘Chicago: The Musical’ coming to the Belk Theater Katie Frieden, whose recent credits include Netflix’s “A Bridgerton Experience,” is joining the company as Roxie Hart.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - After 25 years, it’s still the one musical with everything that makes Broadway shimmy shake!

“Chicago” is the universal tale of fame, fortune and all that jazz! It features one show-stopping song after another and the most astonishing dancing!

The six-time Tony Award-winning phenomenon is celebrating its 25th anniversary.

She talked with us about why this is a dream role.

“Chicago” is featured as part of the Charlotte International Arts Festival, which runs Sept. 15 through Oct. 1.

