Previewing Charlotte FC’s ‘Fiesta Por La Cultura’ The event is part of Charlotte FC’s Hispanic Heritage Month celebration.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Charlotte FC is planning a big celebration this weekend, and the QC Life team was there to get a preview of it.

On Saturday, the club is hosting its “Fiesta Por La Cultura” as part of its Hispanic Heritage initiative, complete with vendors, Rumbao Dancers, giveaways and more.

Charlotte FC will play the Philadelphia Union the same day.

Learning salsa techniques with Rumbao Dancers QC Life's Jorge Andres got some dance lessons ahead of this weekend's festivities.

QC Life’s Jorge Andres got to speak with some Charlotte FC representatives about the purpose behind the fiesta, and even got some dance lessons from some of this weekend’s performers.

Be sure to watch the segments above to learn more about the event and see Jorge’s moves.

