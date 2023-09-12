Looking ahead to Mexican Independence Day, Hispanic Heritage Month

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - With Mexico’s Independence Day coming up this week, and Hispanic Heritage Month set to kick off, QC Life’s Jorge Andres took a trip to a local Mexican restaurant.
While at the Azteca Restaurant on Smith Corners Boulevard in Charlotte, restaurant employees discussed the history of the restaurant, as well as the importance and excitement of the upcoming dates.
A chef also whipped up some signature dishes, Pollo con Mole and Tacos Birria.
