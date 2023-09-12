Looking ahead to Mexican Independence Day, Hispanic Heritage Month In anticipation of the upcoming dates, the QC Life team visited Azteca Restaurant.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - With Mexico’s Independence Day coming up this week, and Hispanic Heritage Month set to kick off, QC Life’s Jorge Andres took a trip to a local Mexican restaurant.

While at the Azteca Restaurant on Smith Corners Boulevard in Charlotte, restaurant employees discussed the history of the restaurant, as well as the importance and excitement of the upcoming dates.

Making traditional Mexican dishes with Azteca Restaurant QC Life's Jorge Andres helped make some Pollo con Mole and Tacos Birria at Azteca Restaurant.

A chef also whipped up some signature dishes, Pollo con Mole and Tacos Birria.

