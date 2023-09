Charlotte area artist shares his experience creating art QC Life’s Jordan Sawyers stopped by his studio to find out what keeps him going after all these years.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - For over five decades Tommie Robinson has blazed a trail of his own on the art scene.

His paintings are breathtaking and his old-school ways are still very relevant today.

QC Life’s Jordan Sawyers stopped by his studio to find out what keeps him going after all these years.

You may also like: Charlotte artist using her talent to inspire others, paint basketball courts

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.