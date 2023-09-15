Charlotte artist using her talent to inspire others, paint basketball courts DeNeer Davis is an entrepreneur, muralist, shoe designer, clothing designer and engagement expert.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - One Charlotte artist is making a name for herself on the basketball courts.

Rather than becoming known for her skills though, she’s growing increasingly recognized for her painting and design skills.

DeNeer Davis, introduced to us by our friends at Charlotte is Creative, is a creative entrepreneur, muralist, shoe designer, clothing, designer and community engagement expert. She has journeyed through personal pain and disappointment to use her passion for art to inspire herself and others to live a life of love and service.

Just this year, she used her ability to create and paint a giant City Crown, representing the Queen City, for Charlotte SHOUT!

She joined the show to talk more about her passion and art.

