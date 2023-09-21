Celebrate National Alpaca Farms Day on Sept. 24 — CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - National Alpaca Farms Day is Sept. 24.

To celebrate QC Life’s Jorge Andres talks to the owners and operators of Good Karma Ranch to learn about what National Alpaca Farms Day is and inform the public of the celebration and how they can be a part of it.

For National Alpaca Farms Day, it only seems right to meet the alpacas! We also took a tour with one of the guides to learn about the alpacas’ diet also got to feed them!

