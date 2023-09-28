Charleston-based brewery opens location in Charlotte QC Life’s Jordan Sawyers takes us inside to check out the new Uptown attraction.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Just a few blocks from the Carolina Panthers stadium, a new brewery is now open.

Frothy Beard Brewing Company opened where Brahmari Brewery used to be, along Graham Street. The brewery started in Charleston and has since spread its Southern charm with two more spots, including here in Charlotte.

As of now, Frothy Beard Brewery partners with food trucks, with plans in a few months to open their own kitchen.

