RSVP hosts pre-party before Jonas Brothers concert This is a 21+ event with free entry.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - It’s 2023, but it may be time to step into the Year 3000, as the Jonas Brothers are set to hold a massive five-album concert at Spectrum Center on Saturday, Sept. 30.

If you’re looking for somewhere to prepare for the event, RSVP South End is hosting a pre-concert party before the Jonas Brothers take the stage at Spectrum Center!

Get hyped as they celebrate the Jonas Brothers’ highly-anticipated concert.

From old classics to their newly released album, the bar will be jamming on Rooftop from 12 to 3 p.m. Whether you’re a die-hard fan or just discovering their catchy tunes, this mixer is an opportunity to connect with fellow fans before the show.

The event venue and nightlife destination will have a specialty Jonas Brothers cocktail as well as the biggest hits playing throughout the event.

This is a 21+ event with free entry.

Our QC Life crew talked to Dominique Sanders, bar manager and beverage director, about a special drink that will be able to be purchased during the event.

You may also like: Charleston-based brewery opens location in Charlotte

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.