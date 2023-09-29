Boone-based Goodnight Brothers turns ham into country ham

North Carolina company mixes tradition with innovation New technology has made Goodnight Brothers become a staple of southern food

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Traditionally, salt-cured ham was hung in a barn for nine months or more.

Today, the Boone-based company Goodnight Brothers has new technology that helps with the aging process.

The Goodnight Brothers have been making country hams since 1948. The company started in Boone as a produce company 75 years ago, but as times changed, they turned the focus to country ham.

It is a craft they have perfected, and they keep their secret recipes close.

In this installment of Made In The Carolinas, QC Life’s Brian Stephenson traveled to the mountains to learn about the process of a southern tradition.

