Disney on ICE returns to Charlotte QC Life’s Jorge Andres talks to the performers of the iconic ice show.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - With the weather cooling down, ice skating is coming back soon.

Instead of hitting the ice, you can check out some great skaters this weekend with Disney on Ice!

The Disney on Ice “Find Your Hero” show is happening Friday at the Bojangles Coliseum and will run through Sunday, Oct. 1.

QC Life’s Jorge Andres was able to get a behind-the-scenes look at the show and talked to a few of the performers before they were set to perform.

You may also like: Thriller! Chatting with ‘MJ’ from ‘MJ the Musical’

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.