Thriller! Chatting with “MJ” from MJ the Musical QC Life talks with Roman Banks about how he brings the king of pop to life on stage

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - You know the songs. You remember the outfits. And now, you’ll be able to see the multiple Tony Award-winning musical in honor of the legend himself, right here in the Queen City.

“MJ The Musical” is playing at the Belk Theater through Oct. 1.

Created by director and choreographer Christopher Wheeldon and Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage, the musical offers a rare look at the creative mind and collaborative spirit that catapulted Michael Jackson to legendary status.

The actor playing Jackson, Roman Banks, joined the QC Life crew to talk about his inspirations and surprising connections to the King of Pop himself.

