Who Am I? Charlotte natives tackle mental health through film The short film will tackle issues such as mental health and past trauma

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Starring Grammy-nominated artist Petey Pablo and Charlotte native Alex Ellis, “Who Am I?” is set to premiere on Oct. 1 at the Independent Picture House.

Aiming to combat and demystify the practice of mental health, the short film will be screening at film festivals around North Carolina this fall, including the Charlotte Film Festival running through Oct. 1.

QC Life talks to writer, producer, and co-star Alex Ellis and Matt Olin from Charlotte is Creative about the film and what makes its message so important.

You may also like: Thriller! Chatting with ‘MJ’ from ‘MJ the Musical’

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.