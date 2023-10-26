Tis’ the season: getting a preview of the Southern Christmas Show Chef Yvette Kerns brings a few dishes before Nauti or Nice premieres Nov. 9

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Mark those calendars.

We’re just two weeks out from this year’s Southern Christmas Show!

The theme for this year is Nauti or Nice, with the show being a nautical theme.

The Southern Christmas Show starts on Thursday, Nov. 9, at the Park Expo and Conference Center.

But for those looking to see the show a bit early, Preview Night for Nauti or Nice will be Wednesday, Nov. 8, from 5-9:00 pm. Preview night tickets are $26 and can be picked up at the door or bought in advance online.

Chef Yvette Kerns, also known as The Petite Cook Charlotte, joined the QC Life team to preview some of her dishes that will be at the iconic Christmas show.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.