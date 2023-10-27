PAW Patrol Live coming to Charlotte this weekend The “Great Pirate Adventure” will take the stage at Ovens Auditorium.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - This weekend is a big one for PAW Patrol fans in the Queen City.

PAW Patrol Live is bringing the “Great Pirate Adventure” to Charlotte on Friday, Saturday and Sunday at Oven Auditorium.

The first show will be on Friday at 6 p.m., followed by shows at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Saturday, and 12 p.m. and 4 p.m. on Sunday.

To get ready for the big shows, Wesley Harmon, a spokesperson for the event, joined the show. He talked about characters in the show, ticket prices and how kids have embraced the show.

He also shared a ticket promo code, which can be applied online. Tickets are available here. Use the code “PAWS10″ to get $10 off per ticket.

