How to make spooky chocolate milk

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - It’s the spookiest time of year, with creepy decorations around every corner and haunted tales being told.
QC Life is looking to keep the ghosts sweet as they try a TikTok trend to see if it lives to its haunting reputation.
Spooky Chocolate Milk
Ingredients:
- Chocolate milk
- Clear plastic cups
- Permanent markers
- Marshmallow fluff
- Spoons
Instructions:
- Open marshmallow fluff and scoop fluff using the back side of the spoon
- Add the fluff to the side of the plastic cup
- Make the marshmallow fluff shapes in different sizes and shapes
- Use a marker to add eyes and mouths to the marshmallow ghosts on the outside of the glass
- Fill the glass with chocolate milk
