How to make spooky chocolate milk QC Kitchen gives instructions on how to make your own spooky drink

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - It’s the spookiest time of year, with creepy decorations around every corner and haunted tales being told.

QC Life is looking to keep the ghosts sweet as they try a TikTok trend to see if it lives to its haunting reputation.

Spooky Chocolate Milk

Ingredients:

Chocolate milk

Clear plastic cups

Permanent markers

Marshmallow fluff

Spoons

Instructions:

Open marshmallow fluff and scoop fluff using the back side of the spoon

Add the fluff to the side of the plastic cup

Make the marshmallow fluff shapes in different sizes and shapes

Use a marker to add eyes and mouths to the marshmallow ghosts on the outside of the glass

Fill the glass with chocolate milk

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.