L’Ostricia opens in Montford, offers seasonal tasting menu

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - A new tasting menu experience opened this week in the QC and we got a peek inside before it opens to the public.

LʼOstrica opened its doors on Wednesday in the Monford neighborhood off of Park Road.

The name L’Ostrica means oyster. The tasting room is just one part of the concept; a chef’s market and Sunday brunch are also part of the experience.

Reservations are recommended. For the tasting menu, folks can go online to their website and sign up.

