Getting the Thanksgiving feel with Cornucopia Charcuterie

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Looking for something creative to make for Thanksgiving without the need of hours long baking?
Kate McGee of CLT Charcuterie joins QC Life to assemble a cornucopia charcuterie board for Thanksgiving/Friendsgiving
CLT Charcuterie is a local company that provides people all over the Charlotte area with charcuterie boards for every occasion.
You can follow them on Instagram or Facebook for more information.
Instructions:
- Using puff pastry to make the cornucopia
- Roll the pastry out flat
- Slice into thin strips (braid optionally)
- Wrap around sugar cone
- Bake following directions on the package
- Add charcuterie items
