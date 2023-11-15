Getting the Thanksgiving feel with Cornucopia Charcuterie CLT Charcuterie joins QC Life to assemble a Thanksgiving charcuterie board

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Looking for something creative to make for Thanksgiving without the need of hours long baking?

Kate McGee of CLT Charcuterie joins QC Life to assemble a cornucopia charcuterie board for Thanksgiving/Friendsgiving

CLT Charcuterie is a local company that provides people all over the Charlotte area with charcuterie boards for every occasion.

You can follow them on Instagram or Facebook for more information.

Instructions:

Using puff pastry to make the cornucopia

Roll the pastry out flat

Slice into thin strips (braid optionally)

Wrap around sugar cone

Bake following directions on the package

Add charcuterie items

