Fixing thanksgiving mishaps with Chef Monica

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Thanksgiving is coming up fast, and with that comes the challenges of cooking for dozens of people.

Cooking a big meal for the family can be stressful, and when something goes wrong in the kitchen...it’s always good to have some tricks up your sleeve.

Chef Monica joined QC Life this morning with some tips you can use.

Here are some of Chef Monica’s tips on how to prepare for Thanksgiving cooking:

1. Plan and Delegate - Don’t hesitate to delegate tasks. Assign simple dishes or responsibilities to guests who offer to help. This not only eases your workload but also makes guests feel involved. Create a menu and a detailed timeline for preparation and cooking to stay organized.

2. Get a ‘Culinary Conductor’ - someone responsible for managing cooking times and quality control, ensuring each dish reaches its peak of perfection as it hits the table.

4. Prep in Advance - Prepare as much as you can in advance. Dishes like casseroles and desserts can often be made a day or two ahead. Chopping vegetables, setting the table, and organizing serving dishes can also be done earlier to minimize last-minute rushes.

5. Room Temperature Dishes - Plan a few dishes that can be served at room temperature. This strategy reduces the need for oven and stove space right before the meal and eases the timing of serving.

6. Create a Welcoming Atmosphere - Focus on ambiance. Soft lighting, gentle background music, and a thoughtfully decorated space can make your guests feel comfortable and welcome. A personal touch like a handwritten place card or a small favor at each setting, can make a big difference. Pulls the traffic in this direction.

7. Have a Plan for Leftovers - Provide containers for guests to take home leftovers (meal prep dishes are great space savers). This not only deals with excess food but also gives your guests a tasty reminder of the evening. Additionally, plan recipes for the next few days that can utilize leftovers creatively.

