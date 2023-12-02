Sweet bread with a Christmas twist: Trying Christmas conchas Dulce Dreams Café shows off some of their unique Christmas designs

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - While the weather outside is cooling down, QC Kitchen is turning up the temperature to do some baking!

The crew is learning about a popular Mexican sweet bread called conchas, known to be the most popular sweet bread in Mexico.

Norma Zuniga, owner of Dulce Dreams Café joined the show to display some of their uniquely designed conchas.

The café is also hosting their own Latinx Holiday Market Dec. 9th and 16th from 12 – 6 pm.

Visit their website and follow them on Instagram and Facebook for more information.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.