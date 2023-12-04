Making Christmas trays for Santa’s big day

Maureen Anders joins QC Life to show how to make Christmas cookie trays

Making Christmas trays for Santa’s big day Maureen Anders joins QC Life to show how to make Christmas cookie trays

By WBTV Web Staff

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Christmas is in just a few weeks, meaning Santa will soon be coming to town!

Setting the scene for Santa’s visit can be part of a family tradition for the whole family. Adding festive elements like holiday-themed napkins, a special plate and especially a well-decorated tray can help thank Santa for his hard work.

Maureen Anders, CEO and co-founder of AR Workshop, joined QC Morning to show us how to make Christmas cookie trays for when Santa comes down the chimney.

AR Workshop offers scheduled hands-on classes and private events at its locations around the country. The design company has six locations around the Charlotte area - Pineville, Waxhaw, Charlotte, Belmont, Davidson and Concord.

Be sure to follow them on Instagram and Facebook as well.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

QC MorningQC Kitchen
WBTV Web Staff

WBTV Web Staff

WBTV's digital team collaborated on the creation and updating of this story.