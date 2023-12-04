Making Christmas trays for Santa’s big day Maureen Anders joins QC Life to show how to make Christmas cookie trays

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Christmas is in just a few weeks, meaning Santa will soon be coming to town!

Setting the scene for Santa’s visit can be part of a family tradition for the whole family. Adding festive elements like holiday-themed napkins, a special plate and especially a well-decorated tray can help thank Santa for his hard work.

Maureen Anders, CEO and co-founder of AR Workshop, joined QC Morning to show us how to make Christmas cookie trays for when Santa comes down the chimney.

AR Workshop offers scheduled hands-on classes and private events at its locations around the country. The design company has six locations around the Charlotte area - Pineville, Waxhaw, Charlotte, Belmont, Davidson and Concord.

