Making Devilish Egg Toast for the holidays

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - The holidays are full of parties and festive gatherings

If you’re hosting a holiday party or attending one, you might want to make some tasty appetizers for the occasion

To learn something new, QC Life is getting some help from Chef Tyler Long, the Chef de Cuisine of The Goodyear House.

The chef joined the show to make devilish toast as a holiday appetizer, perfect for entertaining guests!

If you’re looking for a holiday event with good food and fun, The Goodyear House is currently running “Winterfest,” consisting of holiday-decorated igloos and tents.

The booking fee is $25 Mon – Wed and $35 Thurs – Sun. Winterfest can be booked online here.

You can also follow them on Instagram and Facebook for more information.

Deviled Egg Toast

EGG SALAD

Serving: 2 qt

Ingredients:

24 hard boiled eggs

550 g egg salad dressing

Instructions:

Push all eggs through a resting rack into a large bowl. Fold in dressing with a spatula being careful to mix completely without smashing the eggs.

EGG SALAD DRESSING

Serving: 2 qt

Ingredients:

1200g Kewpie Mayo

300g Yellow Mustard

120g Nutritional Yeast

60g Rice Vin

20g salt

Instructions:

- Mix all egg salad dressing ingredients

- Diced dill pickles for garnish

- Chopped Calabrian chilies for garnish

- Dill for garnish

- Put on any type of bread

