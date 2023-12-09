Tips to keep your poinsettias looking good all holiday season long Ideally, poinsettias should be kept at temperatures between 65-70 degrees.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - With Christmas right around the corner, poinsettias are popping up everywhere. In storefronts, in offices, in peoples’ windows, you name it.

To help keep them looking beautiful and fresh throughout the holiday season, Katie Jent of Metrolina Greenhouses joined the show to talk about keeping your poinsettias healthy.

One important tip she gave is to keep the flowers from getting too cold. Ideally, they should be kept at temperatures between 65-70 degrees, and should not be exposed to environments colder than 45 degrees.

Finding that delicate balance between being too wet and too dry is also a key part of keeping poinsettias healthy.

