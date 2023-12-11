Rescue Ranch preparing to host Winter Break Critter Camp for students The camps involve daily interaction with animals, games, crafts and STEM activities.

STATESVILLE, N.C. (QC Life) - An Iredell County farm is opening its gates to elementary-aged students this winter for Winter Break Critter Camp.

Put on by Rescue Ranch, the camp is open grades K-5, and will be open from Dec. 27-29, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day.

The camps involve daily interaction with animals, games, crafts and STEM activities. Campers will learn how to care for animals, provide enrichment and to promote humane animal care.

Campers will also have access to the Rescue Ranch’s walking trails, as well as the 10,000-square foot Earnhardt Family Playground.

The ranch has more than 80 permanent animal residents, with creatures ranging from turkeys to miniature horses to potbellied pigs, rabbits, snakes and more.

To talk more about Critter Camp, Rescue Ranch’s Leslie Smith joined the show.

For more information about the camps or to register your child, click here.

Related: A look into the shelter renovations at the Animal Care and Control Center

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.