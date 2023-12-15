Hunnid Dollar Art Fair happening this weekend at Camp North End The fair is taking place inside the Ford Building on Friday and Saturday.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - An art fair is returning to Camp North End this weekend, featuring the work of more than 50 local artists.

The Hunnid Dollar Art Fair is happening both Friday and Saturday inside Camp North End’s Ford Building.

Last year, the first year of the fair, more than $50,000 worth of art was sold. This year, the goal is to sell $60,000.

Most pieces of art are priced at $100, although works in the VIP section range from $200-500.

Tim Miner of Charlotte is Creative and Dagnabbit Wesley of BLKMRKTCLT sat down with the QC Life team to talk more about this weekend’s event.

