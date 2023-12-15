Tips to pick out the best gift for plant-lovers this Christmas Plants or plant-centric experiences can be great gifts for those who enjoy nature.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - For nature-lovers, the perfect plant can be a great Christmas present.

To help decide which plant is best, or perhaps which plant-centric experience is best, Veronica Leon of Verde Tribe chatted with the QC Life team.

Gifts she mentioned as potential options include consultations with plant experts, basic plant care workshops or a visit to a local botanical gardens.

