Local learning center helping kids grow through STEAM programs Idea Lab Kids offers several learning-based programs and events.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - A local learning center is helping kids immerse themselves in STEAM programs.

Kosal Chea is the owner and chief academic officer at Idea Lab Kids.

The lab offers afterschool, homeschool and preschool programs, as well as parents’ night out events and birthday parties.

Some STEAM activities that Chea talked about were “Gumdrop Engineering” and “Blizzard in a Jar.”

