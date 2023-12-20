Making 'Elf ice cream pie' with The Local Scoop The shop is located in Providence in South Charlotte and makes all its fresh ice cream in-house.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - The Local Scoop joined us Wednesday afternoon to make ‘Elf ice cream pie.’

The shop is located in Providence in South Charlotte and makes all its fresh ice cream in-house.

Dish summary:

“We created an Ice cream pie inspired by the “Elf movie” and the infamous spaghetti with candy and syrup for the dinner scene. Since we like to give families an option to create something themselves, we also offer a “create your own” version where families can pick their toppings, caramel, or fudge and have a good time customizing their holiday dessert.”

Ingredients:

A Peppermint/candy cane ice cream base

Buttercream “noodles” with a hint of maple syrup to tie it into the movie

“Elf Toppings” – M&M’s, marshmallows, rainbow sprinkles, crushed candy canes, chocolate sauce, and Chocolate Pop-tarts.

The Local Scoop offers a create-your-own version with four toppings and a choice of caramel or hot fudge that can be interactive with families.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.