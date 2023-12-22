Understanding the stylish purpose behind Kicks and Fros The group, which was formed from a shared love of sneakers and style, works to elevate Black women.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - A local group is bringing women together to create a sense of community and bond over a shared style.

Melissa Carnegie of Kicks and Fros joined the show to talk about the sneaker products the group features, as well as the purpose behind building the sneaker community.

The group specifically aims to elevate Black women and was recognized by the Carolina Panthers during their “Celebrating Black Culture” game.

To hear more about the group, and to see some of their custom kicks, be sure to watch our full segment above.

