Checking out the awesome audio work of Hot Sake Hot Sake has done music and sounds for several occasions, and is now working on a project for NASA.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - One Charlotte-area creator is currently producing content that some might say is “out of this world.”

Jason Hausman is an award-winning composer and sound designer, and owns the Hot Sake audio-branding studio.

In the past, he has produced a new jingle for Autobell, anthem music for Charlotte Pipe and music for the Charlotte International Arts Festival. Now, he is working on a massive project for NASA.

Our friends at Charlotte is Creative introduced us to the audio master.

