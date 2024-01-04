Checking out the awesome audio work of Hot Sake

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - One Charlotte-area creator is currently producing content that some might say is “out of this world.”
Jason Hausman is an award-winning composer and sound designer, and owns the Hot Sake audio-branding studio.
In the past, he has produced a new jingle for Autobell, anthem music for Charlotte Pipe and music for the Charlotte International Arts Festival. Now, he is working on a massive project for NASA.
Our friends at Charlotte is Creative introduced us to the audio master.
