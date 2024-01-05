Jurassic World dinosaurs coming to life in the Charlotte this weekend The six-show stop will be held at the Spectrum Center from Friday to Sunday.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Dinosaurs are coming to life this weekend in the Queen City as part of the Jurassic World Live Tour.

QC Life’s Jorge Andres went down to the Spectrum Center to get a behind-the-scenes look.

The performance centers around an escaped dinosaur and the mission to save others. Some of Jurassic World’s most iconic dinosaurs will have a part in the show.

Shows start Friday at 7 p.m. and end on Sunday at 5 p.m. A total of six performances will be put on this weekend.

Tickets for standard admission are currently as cheap as $20 and can be purchased here.

