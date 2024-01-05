Looking into the American job market as the new year begins CBS News business analyst Jill Schlesinger broke down the December jobs report.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - The government just released the employment report for December, shedding some light on the current job market.

To break down what trends could start off the new year, CBS News business analyst Jill Schlesinger joined the show.

She talked first about takeaways from the 2023 labor market, then worker pay as it relates to inflation, before ending with potential hiring impacts of 22 states raising the minimum wage.

