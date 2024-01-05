Volunteering a good way to start the year off right There are tons of ways to get involved and just one includes working with The Bulb, a donation-based and nonprofit mobile farmers market.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - A good way to start the year off is by helping others in the community.

So, if you’re looking to try something new and feel good about it, why not volunteer?

There are tons of ways to get involved and just one includes working with The Bulb, a donation-based and nonprofit mobile farmers market.

The Bulb’s mission is to provide mostly local produce, as well as education on health and wellness, to food-insecure communities.

Volunteer manager Leslie Leitner talked about how those in the community can get involved.

You may also like: Looking into the American job market as the new year begins

Copyright 2024 WBTV. All rights reserved.