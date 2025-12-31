Celebrate National Bacon Day with Bang Bang Burgers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - For National Bacon Day on QC Life, Joseph Huang, owner of Bang Bang Burgers, joins the show to share the sizzle and flavors that make his burgers stand out.

All standard burgers use Creekstone Farms beef for superior quality, and every burger can be ordered single or double and is Halal-certified. Their fries are hand‑cut daily and contain only potatoes, salt, and oil.

Bang Bang Burgers has been serving Charlotte for more than a decade from two convenient locations — Tremont in South End and 7th Street in Elizabeth — offering casual service, patio seating, craft beer and wine, and free shared parking.

To learn more visit bangbangburgersclt.com and follow @bangbangburgers on Instagram.

