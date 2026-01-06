Enjoy locally sourced and southern-inspired dishes

The Pump House’s seasonal menu, paired with beautiful views of the Catawba River, is perfect for every occasion.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - The Pump House designs its menu around the seasons, drawing inspiration from the region and using locally sourced ingredients. The chef adds a personal touch every day, so dishes feel fresh and thoughtful, and the river view is beautiful any time of day!

The Pump House rises five stories along the banks of the Catawba River and pairs a Southern chophouse menu with hand-crafted signature cocktails and a Wine Spectator award-winning wine list.

Menu favorites include their signature shrimp and grits, a classic country fried steak, and tender short rib served with root vegetables.

