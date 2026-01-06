Kounter: Where a culinary experience meets a powerful legacy

A Rock Hill restaurant that pairs playful cuisine with a deep respect for the site’s civil rights history.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - QC Life host Jana Angel sat down with celebrated South Carolina chef and Kounter owner Rob Masone to talk food, history, and community.

Located in Rock Hill, Kounter isn’t just a great place to eat, it has a powerful past. In 1961, young African American students from nearby Friendship Junior College staged a sit-in at the segregated lunch counter.

They were arrested, then chose 30 days in jail instead of paying a $100 fine, sparking the “Jail, No Bail” campaign that helped galvanize the Civil Rights Movement. At Kounter, that legacy is remembered and honored as part of the restaurant’s story.

On the menu, Kounter leans into seafood and playful, creative dishes that let the kitchen experiment and surprise you.

Their newest addition is a speakeasy called Elsie’s which is an elevated cocktail environment with charcuterie, caviar and sharable snacks.

ADVERTISEMENT

Elsie’s at Kounter: An elevated speakeasy experience Elsie’s at Kounter features cocktails made with fresh ingredients in an intimate setting.

Between the food, the talented team, and the history it honors, Kounter offers an experience that’s as meaningful as it is delicious.

To learn more, visit www.kounterdining.com.

Copyright 2026 WBTV. All rights reserved.