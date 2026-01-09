All you can eat at Panthers VIP tailgate

Fahrenheit is proud to be the exclusive culinary partner of the Panthers VIP Tailgate!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - You’re invited to attend the Panthers VIP tailgate at Fahrenheit on Saturday, Jan. 10th. Chef Dave Feimster joins QC Life to share all of the details.

Fahrenheit is proud to be the exclusive culinary partner of the Panthers VIP Tailgate!

Panthers VIP Tailgate Info:

Adult tickets $130

Kids ticket $65 (kids 8 and under are free)

All you can eat and drink for 3 hours

Opens at 1:30 and goes until kickoff

The tailgate will also have Jana’s favorite DJ, XBOX gaming stations, lounge seating with couches and special guest visits!

The weather may be rainy Saturday, but the VIP tailgate is tented so you will be covered and it is located directly next to the stadium so you can walk into the game with ease.

To learn more visit fahrenheitrestaurants.com.

