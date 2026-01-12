Tailgate snacks with CLT Charcuterie

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Kate McGee, owner of CLT Charcuterie joins QC Life in the kitchen to showcase a fun and easy appetizer called “Rip Apart the Lam’s Tailgate Dish” for the Panthers playoff game.

Preheat oven to 350°F Brown the ground lamb (could use ground beef or pork) Partially slice a loaf of bread (don’t cut all the way through) Stir garlic, parsley, and butter together and fill the bread Mix shredded cheese into the meat Stuff the meat-and-cheese mixture into the gaps Wrap the loaf in foil and bake for about 20 minutes at 350 Let cool slightly, then pull apart and serve

For more cooking and charcuterie ideas, visit https://www.clt-charcuterie.com and follow @clt.charcuterie and @Kateincharlotte.

Copyright 2026 WBTV. All rights reserved.