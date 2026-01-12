Tailgate snacks with CLT Charcuterie

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Kate McGee, owner of CLT Charcuterie joins QC Life in the kitchen to showcase a fun and easy appetizer called “Rip Apart the Lam’s Tailgate Dish” for the Panthers playoff game.
- Preheat oven to 350°F
- Brown the ground lamb (could use ground beef or pork)
- Partially slice a loaf of bread (don’t cut all the way through)
- Stir garlic, parsley, and butter together and fill the bread
- Mix shredded cheese into the meat
- Stuff the meat-and-cheese mixture into the gaps
- Wrap the loaf in foil and bake for about 20 minutes at 350
- Let cool slightly, then pull apart and serve
For more cooking and charcuterie ideas, visit https://www.clt-charcuterie.com and follow @clt.charcuterie and @Kateincharlotte.
