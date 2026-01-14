Making the YAFO Burger

The YAFO Burger takes the classic comfort food and gives it a delicious Mediterranean twist.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Chef Shai Fargian and GM Connor Berryhill join the QC Life kitchen to show us how to make the very special YAFO Burger!

The YAFO Burger is a smashed American Wagyu patty with lettuce, tomato, pickles, American cheese, caramelized on-ions and creamy schug in an Angel pita. This is now available at all locations! Stop by to try one soon.

A fast-casual Middle Eastern street food concept, Yafo Kitchen holds the same high culinary standards and approachable price points Charlotte food enthusiasts have come to expect from Frank Scibelli’s other restaurants. The first YAFO opened in 2016, filling a long-standing void in local Mediterranean street food.

The restaurant and multicultural menu brings an elevated feel to fast-casual food through authentic spreads and ingredients. The experience features vegetarian and vegan-friendly menu options, hormone-free proteins, shawarma-spiced rotisserie chicken, hummus made from organic chickpeas and homemade items like their hot mezze sides.

To learn more visit yafokitchen.com and follow @yafokitchen.

