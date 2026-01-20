Learn how to make pasta at home

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Chef Raffaele Patrizi and his wife Madison join QC Life to show how fun it is to learn to make pasta at home!

They bring genuine Italian flavors to Charlotte at their restaurant Mano Bella in South Park. Their menu features regional specialties like Tuscan Wild Boar Ragu and fresh pasta dishes inspired by Southern Italy—the kind of authentic cuisine you’d find in Rome or Florence, not typical American-Italian fare.

As Charlotte’s largest pasta producer, Mano Bella crafted over 40,000 pounds of fresh and dried pasta last year. Their signature orecchiette pasta, prepared with local broccolini and sausage, showcases their expertise and commitment to quality.

With a cozy dining room that fills quickly, reservations are highly recommended to experience the flavors of Italy. Make reservations and learn more by visiting manobellaartisanfoods.com and follow @manobella_southpark on Instagram.

Copyright 2026 WBTV. All rights reserved.