Bojangles and the HEARTest Yard team up for Give from the Heart

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Molly Ansboro, Executive Director of the Greg Olsen Foundation and Ken Reynolds, Executive Director of the Bojangles Foundation join QC Life to talk about the upcoming Give from the Heart Campaign.

Starting Monday, January 26th through the month of February, Bojangles is launching the Give from the Heart Campaign — a fundraiser with an important mission. For every heart-shaped Bo-Berry biscuit sold, 10% of proceeds will benefit the HEARTest Yard and the Bojangles Foundation. Customers can also round up their order to the nearest dollar at checkout, with those donations going directly to support the campaign.

The campaign is driven by a deeply personal story. Greg Olsen, former Carolina Panthers player, and his wife faced unimaginable challenges when their son TJ was born with a serious heart condition. They founded the Greg Olsen Foundation to wrap their arms around other families going through difficult times by providing crucial support during some of life’s most challenging moments.

The official kickoff takes place Monday, January 26th from 4-7pm at the Waverly Bojangles location in Charlotte, where you can get a heart-shaped Bo-Berry biscuit directly from Greg Olsen himself.

With 745 participating restaurants across 15 states, you can join the effort whether you order in-store or online. Grab your biscuits, round up at the register, and help change lives one bite at a time!

To learn more visit bojangles.com and follow @bojangles.

For more info about the HEARTest Yard visit receptionsforresearch.org and follow @the_heartest_yard on Instagram.

