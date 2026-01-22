Build the perfect cheese board

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - This Charlotte gem tucked away at The Market at 7th Street is where cheese dreams come true. Run by actual cheese lovers, Orrman’s curates a thoughtfully selected collection of mostly farmstead and artisanal cheeses, working directly with small cheesemakers to bring the best of the region right to your board.

To celebrate National Cheese Lovers Day, QC Life host Jana Angel stopped by to learn the art of building the ultimate cheese board. Think various textures, bold flavors, and everything that makes snacking an event: quality cheeses, cured meats, toasted almonds, briny olives, and more.

Visit Orrman’s Cheese Shop at 224 E 7th St, Charlotte, NC 28202 and learn more at orrmanscheeseshop.com.

