National New England Clam Chowder Day

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Executive Chef DJ Ivey of Sea Level NC knows that great chowder is all about balance. His signature recipe delivers tender clams and potatoes in a velvety cream base that’s rich without being heavy and comforting without being boring.

The foundation of this chowder comes from a simple but crucial technique: building layers of flavor. Begin by sautéing diced onion and celery in oil until translucent, then deglaze with sherry vinegar and white wine, reducing by half.

In a separate pot, create a beurre manié by melting unsalted butter and whisking in flour to create a smooth paste—this will be your thickening agent. Add your potatoes, heavy cream, reserved clam juice, thyme, salt, and pepper to the pot, cooking until the potatoes soften. Stir in the butter-flour mixture and let everything simmer for 15 minutes until the soup reaches a luxurious, velvety consistency.

The final step is where Chef Ivey’s touch shines: once the soup has thickened and cooled slightly, fold in the tender clams and fresh parsley. This gentle approach preserves the delicate texture of the clams while allowing their briny sweetness to infuse the entire pot.

To learn more about Sea Level NC visit sealevelnc.com and follow @sealevelnc.

