Food tells a story about culture, family, and connection, and the annual "Eat Like a Tanzanian" dinner brings this to life through shared culinary traditions.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Chef Aliyah Wilson is bringing her signature Afro-Mex style to a special collaboration with Chef Ammalu of Serengeti Kitchen. Together they are creating a dinner rooted in shared traditions.

The Annual “Eat Like a Tanzanian” Dinner will be on February 9th at 7th Street Market, Chef Aliyah will debut two of her favorite dishes, showcasing the beautiful intersection of African and Mexican culinary traditions. What makes this partnership truly special is how naturally these two cuisines complement each other—both shaped by shared cultural histories and the same colonial time period that connected the Americas and Africa through foodways and practices.

For this dinner, Chef Aliyah is featuring her Chipotle BBQ Glazed Short-Rib Sope with lentils and pickled cabbage slaw—a creative take on the classic Mexican dish.

Chef Aliyah’s Afro-Mex catering and private chef services at Soulpe have been serving Charlotte and surrounding areas with a style rooted in her own multicultural family background.

To learn more and for tickets, visit www.serengetichef.com and follow @soulpesafromexcatering and @serengeti.kitchen on Instagram.

