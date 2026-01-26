Making blueberry hand pies

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - There’s nothing quite like indulging in a homemade dessert that you can hold in your hand. Chef Reyana Radcliff of You Braisen Chef stopped by QC Life to share her recipe for delicious blueberry cheesecake hand pies.

These mini pies are the perfect simple treat for any occasion. Start by cutting rectangles from your pastry dough, making them large enough to fold over. Next, prepare the filling by combining cream cheese, frozen blueberries, sugar, vanilla, lemon juice, and a hint of pumpkin spice for warmth. Spoon the filling onto each pastry rectangle, then carefully press down the sides to seal in all those delicious flavors.

Your Braisen Chef specializes in catering weddings and private parties bringing culinary excellence to every occasion. To learn more visit yourbraisenchef.com and follow @your_braisen_chef.

