Three women-led businesses team up for an epic pub crawl beer dinner

This dinner is more than just a meal; it’s three women-led businesses proving that collaboration, community, and local sourcing create something truly special.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Get ready for a night of elevated pub fare and perfectly paired beers. Chef/Owner Christa Csoka of Artisan’s Palate, Head Brewer Rachael Hudson of Pilot Brewing Company, and President and Co-Founder Cherie Jzar of Deep Roots CPS Farm are joining forces for a special “Pub Crawl” Beer Dinner Wednesday, January 28th.

What started as three separate businesses has blossomed into a celebration of Charlotte’s thriving local food scene—and these three powerhouse women are leading the charge. The four-course dinner will take guests on a global journey, reimagining classic pub favorites from around the world while showcasing the best of what our community has to offer.

Each course represents a different “stop” on an international pub crawl, with Chef Christa preparing elevated takes on beloved comfort dishes. Think fish & chips with mushy peas, a creative mushroom schnitzel, and other internationally inspired favorites from England, Germany, the U.S., and beyond.

The real magic happens in the pairing—Rachael’s carefully selected beers from Pilot Brewing Company complement each dish, creating a balance where flavors enhance rather than overpower each other.

What ties it all together is the farm-to-table philosophy at the heart of this dinner. Cherie’s seasonal produce from Deep Roots CPS Farm isn’t just an ingredient—it’s a statement about supporting local agriculture and strengthening the connection between farm and table. For restaurants like Artisan’s Palate, working directly with local farms shapes not just what they cook, but how they think about food.

Don’t miss your chance to experience Charlotte’s culinary community at its finest! To purchase tickets and learn more visit www.theartisanspalate.com and follow @theartisanspalate.

