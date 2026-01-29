Baking from the heart this Valentine’s Day

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Vanessa Sencherey, owner of Sweet Pavilion, joins QC Life to share her passion for creating beautiful, delicious baked treats perfect for Valentine’s Day celebrations.

Swiss Meringue Buttercream is an elegant frosting and the perfect finishing touch for any celebration:

Ingredients:

Egg whites – 180g

Granulated sugar – 360g

Butter – 400g

Vanilla extract – 1 tsp (substitute with other extracts to create custom flavors)

At Sweet Pavilion, everything is baked fresh from scratch—from cakes and cupcakes to buttercream frosting. While cupcakes are their signature item, the possibilities are truly endless. They create personalized cookies, stunning 5-tier wedding cakes, and so much more. Vanessa works closely with each client to design baked treats that perfectly complement your special celebration.

Sweet Pavilion offers both pick-up and delivery options, with delivery available throughout Charlotte and beyond. Whether you’re planning an intimate gathering or a grand celebration, they’re ready to bring your dessert dreams to life.

Visit sweetpavilion.com to learn more and place your custom order. Follow @sweet_pavilion on Instagram.

Copyright 2026 WBTV. All rights reserved.