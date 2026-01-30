Celebrating National Croissant Day

Chef Sylvain Rivet from Renaissance Patisserie reveals the art behind creating the perfect croissant.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Who doesn’t love a fresh, flaky, buttery croissant? Chef Sylvain Rivet from Renaissance Patisserie joins QC Life to celebrate this iconic pastry and share what makes theirs so exceptional.

While the croissant originally hails from Austria, the secret to perfection is simple: butter—and lots of it. At Renaissance Patisserie, you’ll discover an impressive array of varieties, from almond and chocolate to fruit and crème brûlée, all made with a commitment to quality. Unlike many bakeries, Renaissance uses only pure butter in their croissants, never margarine.

Creating the perfect croissant is truly an art form. The process is meticulous and time-intensive, taking a full 48 hours to achieve that signature light, fluffy, and buttery texture.

Beyond croissants, Renaissance Patisserie offers an array of treats, sandwiches, avocado toast, and exceptional coffee. You’ll find them located behind South Park Mall in the specialty shops area.

To explore their full menu and learn more, visit renaissancepatisserie.com or follow @renaissancepatisserie on social media.

