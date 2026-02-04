Celebrating National Homemade Soup Day

This Snow Day Tomato Basil Soup is like a warm hug on a chilly day, offering comfort and flavor in every spoonful.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - When Charlotte’s wintry weather catches you off guard, Chef Yvette Kerns of Petite Cook Charlotte has the perfect solution: homemade soup!

This Snow Day Tomato Basil Soup is a comfort classic that’s versatile, full of flavor, and requires ingredients you likely already have on hand. Best of all, it’s easy to make and practically hugs you from the inside out on those chilly days.

Snow Day Tomato Basil Soup Recipe:

Start by sautéing a finely diced yellow onion and crushed garlic in olive oil for about two minutes. Add 2 cans of crushed tomatoes with basil (or marinara sauce) along with 10-15 fresh basil leaves, bringing it to a light boil.

Reduce heat to medium-low and simmer for 10 minutes, then add 2 cups of chicken bone broth and simmer another 10 minutes. Slowly stir in 2 tablespoons of honey and continue simmering for 10 minutes.

ADVERTISEMENT

Finally, add 1.5 cups of heavy cream, stir gently, and simmer on low for 10 more minutes. Top with fresh basil and crushed croutons, then enjoy!

Pro Tip: This recipe is incredibly flexible! Swap onion powder for fresh onion, garlic powder for fresh garlic, dried basil for fresh, vegetable broth for chicken, coconut milk for cream, or maple syrup for honey. Whatever you have in your pantry will work beautifully.

To learn more visit petitecookcharlotte.com and follow @petitecookcharlotte.

Copyright 2026 WBTV. All rights reserved.